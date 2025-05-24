CA Yunus likely to meet advisers to discuss ongoing issues after today’s Ecnec meeting

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus presides over a meeting of ECNEC at the Planning Commission office on 24 May 2025. Photo: CA Press Wing

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus is likely to sit with his colleagues at the Council of Advisers shortly after today’s scheduled meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) to discuss the current issues, a senior official told UNB this morning (24 May).

“He is likely to sit with the Advisers shortly after the Ecnec meeting,” said the official without elaborating further.

He said the chief adviser will hold separate meetings with BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in the evening amid growing political tensions and various speculations.

A BNP delegation will hold the meeting at the invitation of the chief adviser, which will take place at the chief adviser’s official residence Jamuna.

They will share their observations with the chief adviser and request him to promptly complete the reform process and come up with a clear roadmap for the election within this year.