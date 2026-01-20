CA visits July Uprising Memorial Museum

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus today inspected the progress of the final phase of work of the July Uprising Memorial Museum at the Ganabhaban. 20 January 2026. Photo: CA’s Press Wing

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus today (20 January) inspected the progress of the final phase of work of the July Uprising Memorial Museum at the Ganabhaban, the residence of the ousted prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.

The Chief Adviser arrived at the museum around 3pm and went around the museum that projects the reasons behind the mass uprising and the history of Awami League’s 16-year misrule under the dictatorship of Sheikh Hasina.

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Jammat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman and National Citizen Party Convener Nahid Islam were present on the occasion, among others.

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul, Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Health and Family Welfare Adviser Nurjahan Begum, National Security Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman and Chief Adviser’s Principal Coordinator for SDGs Lamiya Morshed and Secretary of the Housing and Public Works Ministry Md Nazrul Islam were present.

Coordinator of Mayer Daak, an organisation of families of the victims of enforced disappearance, Sanjida Islam Tuli, and Barrister Mir Ahmed bin Qasem Arman, a victim who returned from disappearance, as well as frontline student leaders of the July Uprising, Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan and Hasnat Abdullah, were also present on the occasion.

Led by Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, museum curators Tanjim Wahab and Marina Tabassum Khan, researchers at the museum, and other officials guided the visitors to tour the entire museum.

The July Uprising Memorial Museum preserves various materials, including photographs of the uprising, various memorabilia, martyrs’ clothes, letters, important documents, newspaper cuttings from that time, and audio and video.

In addition, the museum also preserves the scene of the escape of the then-prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.

Later, Muhammad Yunus watched a 15-minute video documentary highlighting the enforced disappearances during the fascist regime and the state-sponsored crackdown on protesters and mass killings during the 2024 July Uprising.

The Ministry of Cultural Affairs produced the documentary.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/ca-visits-july-uprising-memorial-museum-1339321