CA urges SSF members to rise above politics

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday called upon Special Security Force personnel to uphold professionalism and rise above political ideologies.

“In providing security to state-declared VIPs, the issues of characteristic strength, improved discipline, honesty, responsibility and human values must be seriously considered along with professional skills, and you should work with professionalism above all political ideologies,” he told SSF personnel at an event arranged at CA’s office on the occasion of the SSF’s 39th founding anniversary.

Prof Yunus instructed the SSF personnel to reduce public sufferings as much as possible while imposing various restrictions for the sake of ensuring security.

Mentioning that in the past, all flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport used to be closed for about one hour for VIP flights, which created many complications, the chief adviser said he lifted this restriction to ease the suffering of the general passengers.

“I think that the SSF will successfully perform all their responsibilities by not being isolated from people, but by interconnecting public relations and security,” he said.

“Not only within the country but also during my state visits abroad, the SSF has worked in coordination with various embassies and the protocol and security forces of the concerned countries and made the visits successful,” he also said.

In today’s world, with the availability of modern technology and information exchange, the type and nature of security threats are changing rapidly, and thus providing 100 percent security is a very challenging issue, he said.

Despite various limitations, the SSF is providing security properly, he said, hoping that the force would regularly review different security threats and take necessary measures to deal with those.

“I also hope that the SSF, as a professional force, will improve day by day with the integration of advanced training, advanced technology and improved morale,” Prof Yunus added.

He expressed gratitude to the Bangladesh Army for providing various types of training support to the SSF.

Maj Gen Mahbubus Samad Chowdhury, director of SSF, also addressed the event, among others. Home adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, chiefs of the three services, CA’s principal secretary, principal coordinator on SDG affairs, CA’s press secretary, inspector general of police and senior government officials were also present.