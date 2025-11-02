CA thanks political leaders for making July National Charter possible

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed gratitude to the leaders of all political parties for their tireless efforts in formulating the July National Charter, calling it “a historic achievement and a symbol of national unity.”

In a statement issued by the CA’s Press Wing tonight (1 November), the chief adviser said, “On behalf of the nation, I express my gratitude to all the political party leaders who worked tirelessly to create this charter, making the impossible into reality.”

Describing the charter as a “milestone document,” he said it will not only facilitate the upcoming national election but also serve as a “guiding framework for the country’s democratic future.”

“This charter is a unique example for the world,” Yunus noted. “Nowhere else in history has such an event occurred. Other countries in times of crisis may consider forming similar ‘consensus commissions’ for nation-building.”

The chief adviser also congratulated members of the National Consensus Commission for their continuous dialogue with all active political parties to prepare and implement the charter’s framework.

Formed on 12 February under Yunus’s leadership, the commission aimed to establish a foundation for a permanent, accountable state through structural reforms. Its tenure ended on 31 October.

Yunus also extended thanks to the commission’s vice-chair Professor Ali Riaz, members Badiul Alam Majumdar, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Safar Raj Hossain, Justice Emdadul Haque, Dr Mohammad Ayub Miah, and Special Assistant Monir Haider.

He further expressed appreciation for members of the media who closely followed the months-long dialogue process and conveyed its developments to the public.

Emphasising the need for continued national unity, Yunus said, “The challenge of building the nation’s future cannot be met by any single person, organisation, or government. All political forces must stand together and maintain unity, no matter how difficult the circumstances.”