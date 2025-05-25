CA says election to be held if environment suitable for fair polls: AB Party

Political leaders hold a meeting with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna on 25 May 2025. Photo: CA Press Wing

The interim government will hold the national election if there is a suitable environment for holding fair polls, AB Party Chairman Mojibur Rahman Monju said, quoting Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, after a meeting today (25 May).

“We wanted to know why he [Yunus] wanted to resign. He said he does not find the environment conducive to holding a fair election. He said if there is a proper environment for holding an election, he will conduct one,” Monju told reporters after the meeting held at the state guest house Jamuna.

Political leaders hold a press briefing after a meeting with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna on 25 May 2025. Photo: TBS

“We have demanded that the election be held by 5 February. However, we are not rigid on this demand,” he added.

Speaking to reporters, Mujahidul Islam Selim, president of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), said, “Both reforms and elections are needed. To make reforms meaningful, people’s participation must be ensured. To ensure people’s participation, elections will be needed. Therefore, the reforms that are necessary for a free and fair election must be made first.”

Saiful Haque, general secretary of Biplobi Workers Party of Bangladesh, said, “We have told the chief adviser that there is a lack of coordination among the advisers. Each one is saying different things. We are not clear about which is the government’s statement.

“There is a tendency within the government to avoid political parties.”

He also said it would not be right to take decisions on issues related to national interests like ports and corridors without discussing them with political parties

The meeting between leaders of different political parties and Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus started around 6pm today.

The chief adviser held meetings with leaders of 17 political parties in two phases this evening, according to the CA’s Press Wing.

In the first phase, 11 individuals will meet with Yunus. They are:

1. Colonel (Retd) Oli Ahmad, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)

2. Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Nagorik Oikya

3. Saiful Haque, Biplobi Workers Party of Bangladesh

4. Zonayed Saki, Ganosamhati Andolan

5. Hasnat Kaiyum, Rastro Songskar Andolon

6. Mojibur Rahman Monju, AB party

7. Mujahidul Islam Selim, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB)

8. Khalequzzaman Bhuiyan, Socialist Party of Bangladesh

9. Tipu Biswas, National People’s Front

10. Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Babul, Bhashani Onushari Parishad

11. Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD)

Those who will attend the second phase of the talks are:

1. Maulana Sadikur Rahman

2. Maulana Rezaul Karim, Islami Andolon Bangladesh

3. Maulana Mamunul Haque, Joint Secretary General of Hefazat-e-Islam and Ameer of Khelafat Majlish

4. Maulana Ahmed Abdul Kader, Khelafat Majlis

5. Maulana Azizul Haque, Hefazat-e-Islam

6. Maulana Monjurul Islam Afendi, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam

7. Nurul Haque Nur, Gono Odhikar Parishad

8. Maulana Musa Bin Izhar, Hefazat-e-Islam

9. Maulana Sakhawat Hossain Razi, Islami Oikya Jote

The meeting comes on the backdrop of growing political tensions and speculations that the chief adviser was considering resignation.

The political leaders will provide advice on what the interim government can do to ensure reforms, elections, and justice for the July massacre.

Amid an unfolding political crisis, BNP, National Citizen Party (NCP) and Jamaat-e-Islami members met with Muhammad Yunus yesterday (24 May).