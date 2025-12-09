CA for building new Bangladesh with women’s participation

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today (9 December) emphasised building the post-uprising new Bangladesh by ensuring the participation of women, especially being imbued with the spirit of Begum Rokeya’s struggle to establish women’s rights.

“Today’s society is totally different. The post-uprising women’s society is one to build the new Bangladesh. The journey of the new Bangladesh started with them. They are inspiring not only for women but for all. We need to uphold them,” he said.

The Chief Adviser made remarks referring to the Begum Rokeya Padak 2025 winners after distributing the award among the recipients at a function at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city this morning.

Noting that in the passage of time, Begum Rokeya’s contribution has been confined to literature, Prof Yunus urged everyone to give a shake from their respective places to push the women ahead.

“Let the new Bangladesh be built with their enthusiasm,” he said. Terming the Begum Rokeya Padak as an epoch-making award, the Chief Adviser said those who got the award took Bangladesh to a new height in the globe, and they are capable not only of leading Bangladesh but also the entire world.

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs organised the function marking the Begum Rokeya Day 2025 in observance of the 145th birth anniversary and the 93rd death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain, a pioneering advocate for women’s rights and education.