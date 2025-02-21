Businessmen, lawyers, artistes, journos rewarded for allegiance to Hasina

The Awami League government, ousted in the face of July mass uprising has allotted valuable land plots to their ‘loyalists and flatterers’ also under Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK)’s Jhilmil residential project in Keraniganj area just like the Purbachal new town project in Dhaka. At least 206 land plots have been allotted in the Jhilmil project for ‘remarkable contribution’ in government job, public service and similar sectors.

Former vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University, M Abdus Sobhan is one of those receiving land plots in the name of remarkable contribution. He was allotted a land plot of three katha in Jhilmil residential project under reserved quota in 2013. He served as the vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University from 2009-2013 in the first term and from 2017-2021 in the second term.

Allegations of corruption and irregularities were raised against professor Sobhan during his tenure as the vice-chancellor of Rajshahi University. On the last day of work in his tenure back in 2021, he illegally appointed 137 people to different positions defying the rules and ignoring directions from the education ministry. A huge controversy was created centering this at that time. Later, the education ministry published a notice declaring that recruitment ‘illegal’.