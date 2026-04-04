The Daily Star

Businesses today demanded that the government ensure an uninterrupted supply of energy, ease regulations and open the third terminal to improve the business environment.

They also demanded that the government introduce e-visas for foreign travellers so that more foreign nationals, especially business partners, can travel to Bangladesh easily and avoid hassles at the airport in case of on-arrival visas.

They also urged the government to launch the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport soon to ease the travel situation and to start operations at the deep seaport to facilitate export and import activities.

They want the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to work as a friend to businesses, not only as a tax collector.

The NBR should not only put pressure on big taxpayers but also expand the tax net, said a council member who attended the meeting and asked not to be named.

Members of the newly formed Private Sector Business Advisers Council said these at the first meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Dhaka.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, who is also the chief of the council, chaired the meeting.

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) formed the nine-member advisory council under the supervision of the prime minister to improve private sector investment and business.

The finance and commerce ministers were present at the meeting, along with other government high-ups, including the chairman of Bida.

The committee is scheduled to hold its next meeting after three months, and today’s outcomes will be reviewed then. This advisory council has been formed for two years.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/business/news/businesses-want-uncut-energy-supply-4143206