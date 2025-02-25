BUET students protest following news of death row convict’s prison escape

Following the press conference, Abrar Fahad’s younger brother, Abrar Fayaz, expressed his frustration, stating, “Today, during the High Court hearing, we learned that my brother’s murderer, Jemi, has escaped. The state is responsible for this failure, and the current government cannot shirk its accountability. The authorities knew about it but kept it hidden. Today, the High Court confirmed that he had been missing since 5 August, but we have yet to receive a clear explanation. This is a disgraceful failure of the state.”

He further added, “No excuses will be accepted. We demand a clear response from the government and the prison authorities. Jemi must be arrested, and those responsible for his escape must face justice.”

Prior to the BUET students’ protest and press conference, Abrar Fayaz had raised concerns about Muntasir Al Jemi’s escape in a Facebook post, bringing further attention to the issue.