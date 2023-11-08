British Muslim MP quits Labour Party frontbench for leader’s stance over Gaza conflict

LONDON (AA) – British Labour MP Imran Hussain has resigned as a shadow minister from the party’s A-team for its leader Keir Starmer’s stance over the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

In a letter he shared on X late Tuesday, Hussain said he resigned to “be able to strongly advocate for a cease-fire.”

“Over recent weeks, it has become clear that my view on the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza differs substantially from the position you have adopted,” Hussain said in the letter addressing Starmer, who has come under fire from party’s Muslim members over his failure to call for a cease-fire in Gaza.

“A cease-fire is essential to ending the bloodshed, to ensuring that enough aid can pass into Gaza and reach those most in need, and to help ensure the safe return of the Israeli hostages,” Hussain wrote.

He said he was “deeply troubled” by Starmer’s comments in a radio interview where he had endorsed Israel’s cutting off power and water in Gaza – a comment he later clarified – and added that he believed “the party needs to go further and call for a cease-fire.”

Hussain further said that he has “unequivocally condemned” the Oct. 7 attacks by the Palestinian group Hamas on Israel.

“I firmly agree that every country has the right to defend itself,” he said, adding: “This however can never become a right to deliberately violate international law on protecting civilians or to commit war crimes.”

Hussain’s action followed the resignation of more than 10 Labour council leaders and at least 330 councilors over Starmer’s refusal of calling a cease-fire.

Starmer’s stance has been criticized by the party’s prominent figures including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, and Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.

Starmer has adopted the UK government’s position on Gaza, which insists to say “Israel has right to defend itself” against the Hamas attacks, but failed short of calling for a cease-fire despite more than 10,000 Palestinians were killed under Israeli bombardments.

The Gaza Strip has been under heavy bombardment since Hamas launched a surprise offensive against Israel on Oct. 7.

At least 10,022 Palestinians, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women, have been killed since then. Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.