Bottled soybean oil disappears from market

Bahaddarhat, one of the largest kitchen markets in Chattogram city, has at least 30 shops selling soybean oil, both wholesale and retail. During a visit on Saturday, only one shop was found with soybean oil in stock – just two five-liter bottles.

The situation is quite similar in Dhaka as consumers now hardly find bottled soybean oil at the groceries that usually sell it. The large groceries used to charge a bit less than the maximum retail price (MRP), but the price has now surpassed the fixed rate.

Meanwhile, traders raised the price of loose soybean oil, capitalising on the increased demand amid the scarcity of bottled oil. In some cases, stores that have bottled oil in their stock are forcing consumers to purchase some additional commodities, regardless of the demand.