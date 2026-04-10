Bogura‑6 & Sherpur‑3: BNP candidates win in landslides

In the Bogura-6 by-election, occasioned by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s abdication in favour of his other seat at Dhaka-17, BNP’s Md. Rezaul Karim Badsha, contesting under the “Sheaf of Paddy” symbol, secured 1,33,931 votes, while his nearest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Md. Abidur Rahman Darpala, received 57,159 votes.

Bangladesh Development Party (BDP) candidate Al Amin Talukder got 526 votes. Out of 4,54,043 registered voters, 1,93,326 cast their ballots, marking a turnout of 42.58 percent.

Returning Officer Md. Fazlul Karim announced the result at around 9pm Thursday. BNP leaders congratulated Badsha and presented him with floral tributes. While, Jamaat-e-Islami raised allegations of irregularities, including assault on polling agents, center occupation, ballot manipulation, and attempts to falsify results.

In Sherpur-3, BNP’s Md. Mahmudul Haque Rubel, also contesting under the “Sheaf of Paddy,” won with 1,66,117 votes. His nearest competitor, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Md. Masudur Rahman contesting with the Dari Palla symbol, received 47,051 votes, while BASAD’s Md. Mizanur Rahman polled 480 votes.

Returning Officer and District Election Officer Md. Jahangir Alam announced the unofficial result at around the same time from the district control room.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/91-bills-passed-to-convert-yunus-era-ordinances-into-laws