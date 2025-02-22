BNP activists attack B’baria journo

A journalist was assaulted by BNP activists reportedly for filming an attack on a man at the Shaheed Minar in Nasirnagar upazila of Brahmanbaria early yesterday.

The incident occurred around 12:15am in front of the local Shaheed Minar, said Md Khairul Alam, officer-in-charge of Nasirnagar Police Station.

The victim, Abdullah Al Mahmud, a Nasirnagar upazila correspondent for Daily Kalbela and NTV Online, suffered injuries to his face, head, and eyes. He received medical aid at the local upazila health complex.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Abdullah said that political and social figures, including BNP activists, had gathered at the Shaheed Minar to pay tributes. As a group under the banner of the “Nagorik Committee” was about to place a wreath, activists of Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal attacked one of its members, GM Sohel, accusing him of being a member of the banned pro-Awami League student organisation Chhatra League.

Mahmud alleged that as he filmed the incident, a group of 10-12 activists, led by KM Bashir Uddin Tuhin, general secretary of BNP’s upazila unit, and his nephews KM Marjan and KM Nasir, attacked him, punching and beating him.

Attempts to reach Bashir Uddin for comment were unsuccessful as he did not respond despite several phone calls.

Contacted, Nasirnagar upazila BNP President MA Hannan said, “I have heard about the attack on the journalist. However, I was on the main stage of the Shaheed Minar while the incident took place outside. Bashir would be in a better position to explain the matter.”

The OC said when police intervened to take GM Sohel to safety, Abdullah was attacked.

“Necessary legal actions are being taken regarding the incident,” he added.