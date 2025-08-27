Bhola Eco-Development Economic Zone secures Beza licence to boost southern industrial growth

The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) has granted a pre-qualification licence to the Bhola Eco-Development Economic Zone in Bhola district, opening new opportunities for industrial growth in the country’s southern region.

The zone will initially be developed on 102.46 acres in Bhola Sadar Upazila, with plans to expand to 158 acres in phases, said a press release.

Designed as an eco-friendly, labour-intensive, and agro-based industrial hub, it will host factories in fish and meat processing, dairy production, and other agro-industrial sectors.

According to the plan, about 40 industrial enterprises will be established, creating direct and indirect employment for nearly 100,000 people and attracting investment worth around $1 billion.

Major General (Retd) Md Nazrul Islam, Beza Executive Member (Planning and Development), said the Bhola Eco-Development Economic Zone will be the first economic zone in Barishal division, developed by Liz Fashion Industries Limited, a Chinese company.

He noted that the zone will play a vital role in advancing fisheries and agriculture-based industries, boosting the southern region’s economy, and attracting both domestic and foreign investors.

Zhuang Lifeng, managing director of Bhola Eco-Development Economic Zone, said the project is being developed as an environmentally friendly and circular economic zone.

He added that Chinese investors have already shown strong interest in the project, which aims to leverage Bhola’s natural gas and agricultural resources to attract foreign investment.