‘Beyond a game’ as Pakistan face India in must-win blockbuster

Pakistan face arch-rivals India in a Champions Trophy blockbuster on Sunday as they look to get their campaign back on track in front of a sell-out crowd in Dubai on an occasion described as “beyond a game”.

The neighbours only meet in multi-nation events because of political tensions and the match is taking place in Dubai after India refused to travel to tournament hosts Pakistan.

In front of what is expected to be a full house at the 25,000-capacity Dubai International Stadium, and with hundreds of millions more watching glued to their televisions, Pakistan are under pressure.