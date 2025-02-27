Beximco shuts down 14 factories in Gazipur

Beximco has announced a complete shutdown of its 14 factories at Beximco Industrial Park in Gazipur.

AKM Zahirul Islam, superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police, said the closure was announced in an official notice, with payments for affected workers set to begin on March 9.

According to the notice issued by the managing director of Beximco Industrial Park, the shutdown affects all officers, employees and workers of Beximco Ltd, except those in Yarn Unit-1, along with its 13 affiliated factories in Sarabo, Kashimpur.

Due to a lack of work, layoffs were initiated under the Bangladesh Labour Act. With no improvement in work availability, all remaining factory workers were laid off on February 28, resulting in a complete halt to operations.

Company officials assured that all laid-off workers would receive their dues in accordance with legal provisions, with payments beginning March 9.

“There is no worker dissatisfaction at Beximco Industrial Park,” Islam said.