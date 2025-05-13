Bepza secures $480 million investment this fiscal year so far

The Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) has secured investments totalling $480 million from 32 local and foreign companies across all export processing zones in the country as of May 13 this fiscal year.

The information was shared at a lease agreement signing ceremony between Bepza and Qingdao Dongfang Packaging Technology Limited, a Chinese company, to establish a packaging and accessories manufacturing industry in the Ishwardi EPZ.

The signing ceremony took place at the Bepza Complex in Dhaka, in the presence of Bepza Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman and Song Shiliang, chairman of Qingdao Dongfang Packaging Technology Limited, Bepza said in a statement today.

Qingdao Dongfang Packaging Technology will invest $4.5 million to produce 5.25 million dozen poly bags, hang tags, and paper tags annually, creating employment opportunities for 240 Bangladeshi nationals, it mentioned.

The Bepza executive chairman expressed gratitude to Qingdao Dongfang for choosing Ishwardi EPZ as their investment destination.

He emphasized Bepza’s commitment to providing a secure and supportive environment for investors, encouraging the company and other Chinese investors to explore further investment opportunities across diverse sectors.