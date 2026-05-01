BCB chief Tamim sets election timeline, outlines domestic cricket upgrades

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Ad-Hoc Committee chief Tamim Iqbal announced an upcoming board election timeline, a new domestic cricket tournament, and addressed the status of former captains facing legal issues during his first formal press conference today (30 April) in Mirpur.

The election process for the BCB’s board of directors will begin at a board meeting on 3 May, with the vote expected within 30 to 45 days.

Tamim said the elections should conclude two to three weeks before the ad-hoc committee’s tenure officially ends.

Addressing the potential return of Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim said that former captains Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Naimur Rahman are in the same situation.

All three face legal cases filed after the fall of the Awami League government in 2024.

He said the board is prepared to provide cricketing support and will welcome the players back if they resolve their legal problems, adding that the sports minister has indicated flexibility on the matter.

To develop domestic cricket, the interim board will launch a three-day Second XI tournament to run parallel to the first-class National Cricket League this season.

Tamim said the initiative aims to provide a platform for up to 200 players from lower divisions and eliminate the culture of abruptly drafting unregistered players for specific matches.

Participating players will receive match fees and standard facilities, and the NCL will reinstate a home-and-away format.

The committee also approved infrastructure upgrades for the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

The plans include installing a 27,000-square-foot canopy over the currently roofless Eastern gallery and exploring preliminary options to transition the entire stadium to solar power.