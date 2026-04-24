The Daily Star

Electricity generation at all three units of Barapukuria Thermal Power Plant in Dinajpur has been suspended due to mechanical failure.

Consequently, the national grid has been deprived of about 55-65 MW of electricity, raising concerns of additional load-shedding and low voltage across parts of the northern region, Abu Bakar Siddique, chief engineer of the Barapukuria power plant, confirmed this evening.

According to him, power generation at unit-1 of the plant came to a halt on Wednesday night at 10:02 pm due to a mechanical glitch.

Liner of coal mill was broken as several large stones entered. Work is ongoing and repair of the liner is expected to be completed within four-five days, the engineer added.

Meanwhile, unit-3 remained shut since October 19, 2025, while unit-2 has been out of operation since 2020.

Siddique also said that the plant has a total generation capacity of 125MW-525MW each from unit-1 and 2, and 275MW from unit-3.

He said unit-3 is expected to resume operations by May this year, while the process to begin overhauling unit-2 is underway.

Contacted, Md Ashraful Islam Mondol, chief engineer (operations) of Northern Electricity Supply Company (Nesco) in Rangpur region, said the power previously received from Barapukuria through the national grid will now face a shortage.

“This will create challenges in meeting demand. To make up the deficit, power will have to be supplied from distant regions, which may result in poor-quality electricity and low-voltage issues due to the lack of nearby generation sources,” he said.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/environment/natural-resources/energy/news/barapukuria-thermal-power-plant-goes-fully-offline-4159296