Bangladesh’s RMG market share in EU rises to 21.57%

The Daily Star

Refayet Ullah Mirdha

The market share of Bangladesh in the European Union’s (EU) apparel market increased to 21.57 percent in 2025 from 20.78 percent in 2024 thanks to the rising demand of locally made apparel items in the EU.

In 2025, Bangladesh retained its position as the second-largest garment supplier to the EU, shipping apparel worth 19.41 billion euros, up from 18.31 billion euros in 2024, according to Eurostat data.

China, the largest garment exporter, held a 29.54 percent market share by exporting apparel worth 26.58 billion euros to the EU in 2025, Eurostat also reported. In 2025, the EU imported garment items worth 89.99 billion euros in total.

Turkey was the third-largest garment exporter to the EU in 2025, while India ranked fourth.