Bangladeshis face higher airfare as jet fuel prices climb again

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) set domestic rates at Tk 227.08 per litre and international rates at $1.48 per litre, citing global market volatility and Middle East tensions.

Airlines warn that such rapid successive hikes make it difficult to stabilise ticket prices, leaving passengers bracing for potential increases on both domestic and international flights.

The latest hike of Tk 24.79 in domestic jet fuel prices comes just 14 days after prices were raised on Mar 24.

For international flights, the new price is fixed at $1.4806 per litre, up from $1.3216.

The new rates will take effect at midnight.

This latest adjustment marks the fourth time jet fuel prices have moved this year, and the third hike since March.

On Mar 8, jet fuel prices rose from Tk 95.12 to Tk 112.41 per litre.

On Mar 24, a massive spike pushed the rate up to Tk 202.29.

The year had initially started with a price cut on Jan 7, when rates were lowered from Tk 104.61 to Tk 94.93 per litre, but that relief was short-lived as global geopolitical shifts took hold.

BERC said that the price revision follows the May 2025 order, which mandates monthly adjustments based on the average “platts” rate (the international benchmark for energy prices), BPC’s LC settlement exchange rates, and transportation costs.

The current hike reflects market data from Mar 23 to Apr 4.

The regulator pointed to the escalating US-Iran-Israel conflict, threats to fuel supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, and general instability in Asian jet fuel markets as the primary drivers behind the surge.

The Aviation Operators Association of Bangladesh (AOAB) had previously labelled the March increases as “illogical”, warning that such frequent adjustments make it impossible for airlines to maintain stable ticket prices or operational budgets.

Industry insiders fear this fourth hike will inevitably lead to another round of airfare increases, further burdening passengers on both domestic and international routes.

The new pricing applies to all major hubs, including Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Jashore, and Cox’s Bazar airports.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/rain-thundershowers-likely-across-country-1563