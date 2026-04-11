The Daily Star

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation’s (BSC) vessel Banglar Joyjatra has failed to cross the Strait of Hormuz despite getting close as Iranian authorities refused to grant transit permission.

After being stranded in the Persian Gulf for nearly 40 days due to the Iran war, the ship left the outer anchorage of the Saudi port of Dammam on Wednesday morning following the ceasefire.

However it was denied permission when it contacted Iranian authorities after reaching near the strait on Thursday night, BSC Managing Director Commodore Mahmudul Malek said.

He said the ship would now wait in a safer location while the government attempts to secure safe passage through diplomatic channels and expressed hope that transit clearance could be obtained by Sunday or Monday.

The vessel has 31 Bangladeshi crew members on board. It had travelled to the UAE on February 27 carrying steel coil from a Qatar port and remained stuck in the Gulf due to the war.

Contacted this afternoon, the ship’s Chief Engineer Md Rashedul Hasan told The Daily Star that the vessel reached around 60 nautical miles from the Strait at about 10:00pm (local time) on Thursday night.

They attempted twice to communicate with Iranian authorities via VHF radio but failed, he said.

On the third attempt, communication was established and permission for passage was requested, but the Iranian authorities denied clearance.

The vessel subsequently sailed towards the Minasakar anchorage in the UAE, where it anchored at around 3:00am local time, he added.

He said the ship is now stationed at an anchorage roughly 20 nautical miles from the Strait of Hormuz, awaiting clearance and hoping for an early passage.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/world/us-israel-war-iran/news/bangladeshi-ship-denied-passage-through-hormuz-despite-reaching-strait-4148381