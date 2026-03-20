Bangladeshi sailors stranded in Persian Gulf celebrate Eid amid missile, drone alerts

Bangladeshi sailors stranded in the Persian Gulf amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers aboard their vessel today (20 March), spending the day under heightened missile and drone alerts.

A total of 31 crew members of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation’s vessel Banglar Joyjatra performed the Eid congregation at around 10:30am local time (12:30pm Bangladesh time) on the ship’s navigation bridge.

The vessel has been stuck in the Gulf for the past 10 days as escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel have disrupted maritime traffic in the region.

After unloading cargo at Jebel Ali Port, the ship was unable to cross the Strait of Hormuz, where maritime traffic has effectively been halted due to the conflict.

Eid under uncertainty

Master of the vessel, Captain Md Shafiqul Islam Khan, said the crew tried to maintain the festive spirit despite the tense situation.

“Eid on board is usually a joyful occasion. But this time the circumstances are different. Still, we are trying to make the most of the day together,” he said, adding that light rain and moderately strong winds were present in the morning.

Although missile and drone alerts were issued, no explosions were heard nearby, Shafiqul added.

The crew also spoke with their families to ease the psychological strain of the situation.

“We are trying to cope with the stress of the conflict by staying connected with our loved ones,” he said.

Return uncertain

The vessel departed Qatar with a consignment of steel coils on 27 February and reached Jebel Ali Port shortly after. The conflict escalated the following day, with the port reportedly coming under missile attack, forcing authorities to suspend operations.

As a result, the vessel remained stranded without unloading cargo for nearly three days. Once operations resumed on 2 March, unloading began.

Despite completing cargo discharge amid the tensions, the ship’s attempt to cross the Strait of Hormuz on 11 March failed due to security risks, and it has remained in the Persian Gulf since then.

There is still no clear timeline for its return.

“We cannot leave the Persian Gulf until safety is ensured. We are waiting for the situation to stabilise,” Shafiqul said.

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation Managing Director Commodore Mahmudul Malek said, “We are in continuous communication with the crew and providing mental support to keep their morale high.”

“The vessel is scheduled to load urea fertiliser from the Port of Ruwais in the UAE and then remain anchored within port limits to receive better air defence coverage,” he added.

“Communication through diplomatic channels is ongoing to bring the vessel safely out of the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

SOurce: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/bangladeshi-sailors-stranded-persian-gulf-celebrate-eid-amid-missile-drone-alerts-1391546