Bangladeshi-American woman testifies on violent ICE detention in Minneapolis

Aliya Rahman, who was dragged from car by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minnesota, testifies during a public forum on the violent use of force by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents, at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on February 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo: Aaron Schwartz

A Bangladeshi‑American woman with a disability told US lawmakers on Tuesday that she was violently detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during a 13 January enforcement surge in Minneapolis, highlighting concerns about the treatment of US citizens and legal residents under the operation.

Autistic woman describes violent detention by ICE

Aliya Rahman, who is autistic and has a traumatic brain injury, testified before a joint congressional forum that ICE agents blocked her vehicle on 13 January as she was driving to a medical appointment, shattered a window and cut her seatbelt with a knife before pulling her from her car. Rahman described being forced to the ground and carried face down through the street, injuring her arms.

Rahman said she repeatedly informed agents of her disability during the incident and while in federal custody. She also said she was denied medical attention, legal counsel, and a communication navigator, and that agents mocked her when she requested her cane.

Testimony highlights pattern of excessive force

Rahman used her testimony to draw attention to what she characterized as a pattern of excessive force by law enforcement against Black and Indigenous communities. She said she felt a responsibility to speak for people who have not had the opportunity to tell their stories.

Her testimony was part of a broader hearing that included other citizens who said they were hurt or significantly affected by ICE operations. Marimar Martinez, a US citizen, described being shot multiple times by an ICE agent, and the brothers of Minneapolis resident Renée Good testified about her death after she was fatally shot by an ICE officer earlier this month. Good was killed during an encounter with federal agents in Minneapolis, part of a larger enforcement campaign that has drawn public scrutiny.

Political pressure mounts over Operation Metro Surge

The forum comes amid mounting political pressure over the federal immigration operation in Minnesota, known as “Operation Metro Surge,” which has included the deployment of thousands of federal agents and has resulted in protest activity, arrests and at least two deaths. Local and national Democrats have called for reforms to the Department of Homeland Security and ICE, with some lawmakers pressing for accountability and leadership changes in response to public concern.

In response to what officials described as national outrage over multiple incidents, the Biden administration’s border czar, Tom Homan, announced a partial withdrawal of federal officers from Minnesota. Homan said approximately 700 ICE and US Customs and Border Protection agents would be pulled back as the government works toward ending large‑scale operations in the Twin Cities, though several thousand officers are expected to remain.

Advocates call for accountability

Advocates for immigrant rights and civil liberties have said that withdrawing officers does not equate to accountability for the actions taken during the operation, and have urged further review of federal enforcement tactics and oversight. Local officials have also criticized aspects of the operation and its impact on residents in affected communities.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/worldbiz/usa/bangladeshi-american-woman-testifies-violent-ice-detention-minneapolis-1354661