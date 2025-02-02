Bangladesh women suffer clean sweep against WI

West Indies women’s team players celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh all-rounder Shorna Akter during their third T20I match at Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday. | CWI photo

Bangladesh women’s cricket team suffered a clean sweep in the three-match T20I series against the West Indies as they lost the third and final match by five wickets at the Warner Park in St Kitts on Saturday.

Bangladesh missed a golden chance to qualify directly for the ICC Cricket World Cup after suffering a 2-1 ODI series defeat and ended their West Indies tour on a low note with a 3-0 loss in the T20Is.

Bangladesh’s struggles were evident from the start of the series. They lost the first match by eight wickets and then lost the second match by 106 runs.

In the third match, Bangladesh could only manage 104-8 in 20 overs with skipper Nigar Sultana Joty scoring a team-high 43-ball 33. In reply, the hosts comfortably chased the target, sparing nine balls.

Joty admitted that it was difficult to defend a low total after a poor batting performance.

‘On this sort of wicket, you cannot defend a low total but our bowlers did well to make this a fighting contest. There was a lack of intent in our batting, it’s not appropriate for the T20 format,’ said Joty during the post-match conference on Saturday.

After being asked to bat first, opener Dilara Akter Dola (21 off 16) and Murshida Khatun (13 off 12) made a steady start. Taj Nehar scored a run-a-ball 10, being only the three batters to reach double figures apart from Joty, who struck two boundaries in her knock.

Jenelia Glasgow scalped three while Zaida James, Ashmini Munisar, and Afy Fletcher took a wicket each.

The bowlers delivered a better performance compared to the batters, but it all went in vain as Shabika Gajnabi’s unbeaten 27 with player of the match Jenelia’s 25 ensured their victory.

For Bangladesh, Sultana Khatun and Fahima Khatun picked up two wickets each, while Rabeya Khan took one.