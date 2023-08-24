Bangladesh-US defence dialogue begins in Dhaka

A two-day bilateral defence dialogue between Bangladesh and the United States began in Dhaka today with an aim to discuss cooperation on a myriad of defence topics.

The aim of this dialogue is to create an opportunity for wide-ranging discussions on military cooperation between the two countries, said ISPR.

Director General at the Bangladesh Armed Forces Division Brig Gen Husain Muhammad Masihur Rahman is leading the Bangladesh side while director of strategic planning and policy of the US Indo-Pacific Command Brig Gen Thomas J James is leading the US delegation.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Armed Forces Division, Border Guard Bangladesh, and Bangladesh Coast Guard were present on behalf of Bangladesh.

The dialogue will officially end on August 24.

“The United States and Bangladesh share a vision to ensure the Indo-Pacific region is free, open, peaceful, and secure. In pursuit of these mutual objectives, the Bangladesh Armed Forces Division and Indo-Pacific Command will conduct the bilateral defence dialogue in Dhaka,” U.S. Embassy Spokesperson Bryan Schiller told UNB on Tuesday.

This dialogue, he said, will feature senior officers and civilians from the U.S. and Bangladeshi militaries.

“They will discuss military education, defence articles, and upcoming military exercises, including next year’s disaster response exercise and exchange,” said the spokesperson.

This dialogue, he said, is part of a comprehensive relationship between two countries’ defence establishments, which features cooperation on a myriad of defence topics.

The US said they are encouraged that Bangladesh’s Indo-Pacific Outlook declares Bangladesh’s vision for a “free, open, peaceful, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific for the shared prosperity for all.

The bilateral defence dialogue between Bangladesh and the US started with a joint declaration in 2012. Since then, every year, the dialogue has taken place alternately in Bangladesh and the USA.

The 9th defence dialogue was held on 17-18 May 2022 at Honolulu, Hawaii.

The purpose of this dialogue was to facilitate a broad discussion on bilateral defence and military cooperation as a complement to the strategic dialogue.

Over the years, the two countries have enjoyed “cordial diplomatic relations” and partnered on a wide range of security issues, including: border security, maritime security, counterterrorism, peacekeeping, defence trade, and defence institution building.

The two governments continue to work together to advance a shared vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier, the US delegation had a courtesy meeting with Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman.