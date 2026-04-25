Bangladesh seeks fair global finance, smooth LDC graduation

The call was made by Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury while speaking at the general debate of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Financing for Development Forum 2026 at the UN Headquarters in New York on Thursday, said a press release.

Chowdhury said geopolitical conflicts, falling official development assistance, climate shocks, trade barriers and energy uncertainties were shrinking the policy space for developing countries.

In this context, he said Bangladesh sought an extension of its LDC graduation preparatory period to ensure a smooth and sustainable transition.

The envoy also highlighted the country’s progress in political and economic recovery, saying the government was focusing on maintaining macroeconomic stability, restoring business confidence, strengthening the banking sector, promoting investment and expanding direct support for vulnerable people.

Stressing the need to reduce debt servicing costs and avoid inefficient infrastructure-related debt, he called for directing foreign direct investment into productive and job-creating sectors alongside technology transfer.

Chowdhury further urged a more representative global financial system, climate justice, effective action on loss and damage, and the return of stolen assets to their rightful owners.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/economy/bangladesh/brazils-success-story-offers-blueprint-for-bd