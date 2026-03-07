Bangladesh secures 2.80 lakh tonnes of diesel import, no shortage expected in March

Amid the Iran war, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has finalised the import of 2.80 lakh tonnes of diesel, with some already arriving, and another 1 lakh tonnes is in the process of being imported, ensuring sufficient fuel to meet demand for March.

Monir Hossain Chowdhury, Joint Secretary and Head of Operation Wing of the Energy Mineral Resources Division, told The Business Standard today (7 March) that Bangladesh’s monthly diesel demand is 3.80 lakh tonnes, adding that the BPC currently has over 1 lakh tonnes of diesel in stock.

The official said the 2.80 lakh tonnes of refined diesel imports have been finalised but declined to disclose the countries of origin or the prices for strategic reasons.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/energy/bangladesh-secures-280-lakh-tonnes-diesel-import-no-shortage-expected-march