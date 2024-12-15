Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome President of Timor-Leste

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus received President Ramos-Horta at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on his arrival around 10:40pm, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told UNB.

He was given a state salute and guard of honor by a smartly turned-out contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces.

He inspected the guard of honor, while the national anthems of the countries were played.

President Ramos-Horta is accompanied by a 19-member delegation, including Timor-Leste’s Foreign Minister.

Key meetings and agreements

During his stay in Dhaka, the president will engage in a series of high-level meetings and events aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

On the second day of his visit, Sunday, Ramos-Horta will meet Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain in the morning.

Later, he will hold discussions with Chief Adviser Dr Yunus, followed by a delegation-level meeting.

After the meeting, a joint press conference will be held, during which the two countries are expected to sign agreements on visa exemption and a memorandum of understanding for Foreign Office Consultations (FOC).

In the afternoon, Ramos-Horta will meet honorary consul of Timor-Leste in Bangladesh, Kutubuddin Ahmed, and Bangladesh Football Federation President and BNP leader, Tabith Awal.

Participation in Victory Day celebrations

On the third day, December 16, Ramos-Horta will call on the President of Bangladesh at Bangabhaban.

He will also visit the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar to pay homage to the heroes of Bangladesh’s Liberation War.

He will then attend the 54th Victory Day celebrations, marking Bangladesh’s historic victory in 1971.

Address to the youth and departure

On his final day, December 17, the Timor-Leste President will deliver a lecture at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) auditorium on “The Challenges of Peace in the Contemporary World”.

He is expected to interact with Bangladeshi students and young leaders, sharing his experiences of leading his country’s independence movement, the role of the people, and the post-independence aspirations of Timor-Leste.

President Ramos-Horta will leave Dhaka later in the day, concluding his visit aimed at fostering diplomatic and cultural relations between Bangladesh and Timor-Leste.

