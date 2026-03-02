Bangladesh may see heatwaves, Kalbaishakhi storms by late March

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Sunday forecast that one or two mild to moderate heatwaves might sweep over the western and south-western regions of the country towards the end of the month.

Meteorologist Kazi Jebunnesa told bdnews24.com that day and night temperatures are expected to rise gradually and may remain above seasonal norms throughout March.

In meteorological terms, a “mild” heatwave is defined as temperatures between 36°C and 37.9°C, while a “moderate” heatwave ranges from 38°C to 39.9°C.

Although the Bengali month of Baishakh does not begin until Apr 14, the Met Office warned that severe storms are frequent in the lead-up.

“There is a possibility of two to three days of light to moderate thunderstorms with hail, and one to two days of severe Kalbaishakhi storms this month,” Jebunnesa said.

She noted that such storms are not unusual for the season, recalling that severe nor’westers were recorded as early as February last year.

While overall rainfall for March is expected to remain within normal limits, the BMD has ruled out the possibility of any depressions or cyclones in the Bay of Bengal this month.

River water levels are also expected to maintain normal flow.

However, the three-month outlook remains cautious.

The department predicts that two to three low-pressure systems could form in the Bay between April and May, with at least one potentially intensifying into a cyclone.

“April and May are cyclone-prone months, and the likelihood remains consistent with previous years,” Jebunnesa added.

