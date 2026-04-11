Bangladesh, Mauritius discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation

Dr Khalilur Rahman paid a courtesy call on Mauritius Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade Dhananjay Ramful on Friday, according to a message received here today.

The Bangladesh foreign minister is currently visiting Mauritius to attend the Ninth Indian Ocean Conference, being held from April 10 to 12 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Balaclava.

During the meeting, the two ministers exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral issues, focusing on enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

They also discussed the potential for capacity building in sectors such as education and health.

Minister Ramful reiterated his commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations between Mauritius and Bangladesh.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/sylhet-to-see-major-changes-within-2-3-years-promises-commerce-minister