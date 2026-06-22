Bangladesh, Malaysia sign 2 deals after bilateral talks in Putrajaya

A bilateral meeting was held between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Prime Minister’s Office, Perdana Putra Building, in Malaysia today at 10:30am local time. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today (22 June) held bilateral talks with his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim.

The meeting was held at the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Office in the Perdana Putra Building in the administrative capital of Putrajaya at 10:30am local time.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed various issues of mutual interest.

Later, a delegation-level meeting was held between the two countries.

During the meeting, they reviewed the overall state of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The discussions focused on reopening the labour market for Bangladeshi workers, the regularisation and renewal of work permits for undocumented Bangladeshi citizens, increasing access to the Malaysian market for Bangladeshi fruits and vegetables, Bangladesh’s application to become a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN, Bangladesh’s inclusion in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the Rohingya issue, and cooperation in the United Nations and other multilateral forums.

Following the meeting, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on culture was signed in the presence of the prime ministers of the two countries.

In addition, an instrument on cooperation in research and capacity building in counter-terrorism and a bilateral investment document were signed by the foreign ministers of the two countries.

Later, Tarique Rahman and Anwar Ibrahim participated in a joint press conference.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/bangladesh-malaysia-sign-2-deals-after-bilateral-talks-putrajaya-1469196