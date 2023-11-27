Bangladesh is in crisis over general election: CEC

Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal. — File photo.

Claiming that external influence has been exerted on Bangladesh’s election, chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said on Monday that Bangladesh is now in crisis over the January 7 general election.

‘An external influence has been exerted on our election. They have spread their influence,’ the CEC said at the inaugural ceremony of the training for the electoral inquiry committee members at the Electoral Training Institute.

‘Other than a few exceptions, most countries are not truly sovereign. The way the United States can command us, we can’t do the same to them,’ he added.

‘If we want to save ourselves, the garment sector, as well as the people, the upcoming election should be free, fair, and credible. People of the country as well as foreigners want such an election,’ he said.

He said that the controversy regarding the election was unfortunate and undesirable.

‘There is no alternative to an election to protect democracy,’ he said.

‘We have to come out of the situation,’ he said.

He said that political leadership over the fairness of the election remained, which was not expected.

The upcoming election can in no way be rigged, he said, adding that the elections in Bangladesh have to be free and fair.

‘The people, as well as people from outside, have a demand for holding the election free and fair. We have to do it if I am to be saved if our people are to be protected, if our garment industry is to be protected,’ he added.

He called upon the judges in charge of election duties to carry out their duties with honesty and courage.

New Age