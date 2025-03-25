Bangladesh face India in evening

Bangladesh is looking forward to starting their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers campaign on a high note when they face their arch-rival India in the much anticipated grudge match, scheduled to be held Tuesday evening at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, India.

The match will kick off at 7.30 pm (Bangladesh time).

The boys in red and green are set to play their first international match of this year after coming off a decent end in 2024. They won three of their four matches last year including two of them being friendlies.

The Jamal Bhuyan and Co. must be aiming to continue their progression and qualities by frustrating the home side.

Bangladesh, though ranked 185 in FIFA ranking, always has been proved one of the tough opponents for 126 ranked India in the recent years in the SAFF region.