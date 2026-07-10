Bangladesh Christian Association condemns ‘attacks’ on churches in West Bengal, demands investigation

In a joint statement, BCA President Nirmal Rozario and Secretary General Hemanta Corraya expressed deep concern over reports of attacks on churches, disruption of Christian worship, intimidation of believers, and pressure to convert from Christianity.

They described the incidents as a serious challenge to religious freedom and the rights of minority communities.

The association said in a secular and democratic country, allegations of repeated attacks targeting places of worship and religious minorities are deeply troubling.

It stressed that safeguarding every citizen’s right to practise their faith freely is both a constitutional obligation and a fundamental responsibility of the state.

According to the statement, a group of extremists allegedly stormed a church in Subhas village of South 24 Parganas district, chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and vandalising the church’s cross. Another church in Sonapur, also in South 24 Parganas, was reportedly attacked.

The statement further alleged that in Murshidabad district, a Christian widow was threatened with forced religious conversion and pressured to surrender her land for the construction of a temple.

In Bankura district, Christian worshippers were reportedly prevented from holding prayer services, Bibles were confiscated, and members of the congregation were temporarily detained.

The Bangladesh Christian Association said the reported incidents should not be viewed as isolated events but as part of a disturbing pattern raising serious concerns about the safety, religious freedom, and equal rights of Christians and other minority communities.

It called for a full, transparent, and independent investigation into all reported incidents, the arrest of those responsible, and exemplary legal action against the perpetrators.

The organisation also urged the government of India to ensure the safety of Christian communities, protect churches and private property, and uphold every citizen’s constitutional right to freely practice their religion without fear, intimidation, or discrimination.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/teesta-falls-below-danger-level-in-lalmonirhat-fresh-flood-threat-looms