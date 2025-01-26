Bangladesh Bank adopts new provisioning system to tackle non-performing loans

In a bid to mitigate the severe liquidity crisis and prevent bankruptcies stemming from non-performing loans (NPLs), Bangladesh’s central bank has introduced a new provisioning model in compliance with international financial standards.

The move aims to ensure banks are better equipped to handle loan defaults and maintain financial stability.

The initiative comes as several banks, including those associated with prominent business groups, have struggled with significant NPLs, causing acute liquidity issues.

In September last, the provisioning shortfall for 10 major banks exceeded Tk 50,000 crore, with two state-owned banks, Janata Bank and National Bank, accounting for 65% of this deficit.