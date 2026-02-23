Bangladesh Army shake-up sees new CGS, AFD PSO and DGFI chief in major command changes

According to a source at the Ministry of Defence, Lt Gen Mainur Rahman, previously the general officer commanding (GOC) of Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC), has been appointed the Army’s new Chief of General Staff.

The previous CGS Lt Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim recently retired.

Maj Gen Mir Mushfiqur Rahman, GOC of the 24th Infantry Division in Chattogram, has been promoted to lieutenant general and PSO of the Armed Forces Division.

The previous PSO Lt Gen SM Kamrul Hasan has been transferred to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for his next assignment as an ambassador.

The new DGFI chief will be Brig Gen Mohammad Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury, who has been promoted to major general and moved from Army Headquarters to lead the military intelligence agency.

The previous DGFI director general Maj Gen Mohammad Jahangir Alam has also been transferred to the foreign ministry for a diplomatic assignment.

Brig Gen Md Hafizur Rahman, serving as defence advisor at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, has been promoted to major general and appointed GOC of the 55th Infantry Division in Jashore.

The previous GOC of the 55th Division Maj Gen JM Emdadul Islam has been transferred as commandant of the East Bengal Regimental Centre (EBRC), while the current commandant Maj Gen Ferdous Hasan will take over as GOC of the 24th Infantry Division.

