Awami League ministers, MPs got plot allotment as “important persons”

Fazle Karim Chowdhury is not the only one to get such privilege. CDA allotted plots to another 58 persons including former ministers and MPs of Awami League, party leaders, pro-Awami professionals, journalists and others, terming them to be “important persons”.

According to CDA’s plot allocation rules, there is no provision to allot plots to any applicant who has residential plots in Chattogram City Corporation area or any CDA housing project or was leased plots by CDA in the past. However, this rule was not followed.

During its 15 years of rule, the Awami League government which was overthrown in a student-people’s uprising, breached the regulations to allot 155 plots of land without putting up any notice. Plots were given on special consideration to Awami League ministers, members of parliament, party leaders, CDA board members, freedom fighters of the Awami camp, pro-Awami League businesspersons, professionals and others. Regulations were also violated in providing officials and employees more plots than the reserved ones.

Plots were allotted in three phases in 2009, 2013 and 2018 in Chattogram city’s Ananya Residential Area and Kalpalok Residential Area. Seven ministers and eight members of parliament of Chattogram region, at least 15 leaders of Awami League and its associate bodies, 11 journalist, 10 CDA board members and 62 officers and employees of CDA received plots. Pro-Awami League freedom fighters, academics and businesspersons received 43 plots.

According to the CDA regulations, before plots are allocated, notices must be published in four newspapers. This was not done. Not only that, but these influential persons got valuable plots on the residential areas at prices three to six times lower than the market value. The cost of land in the residential areas was 2.5 million taka to 3 million taka (25 to 30 lakh taka) per katha. The “important persons” were given these plots for only 600 thousand taka (6 lakh taka) per katha.