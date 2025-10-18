Attacks on ‘July fighters’ before charter signing ‘a betrayal of July’s blood’: Student Against Discrimination

A group of protesters calling themselves July Fighters trying to break the gates of the Parliament on Manik Mia Avenue on 17 October 2025, ahead of the July Charter signing ceremony. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Student Against Discrimination (SAD) has strongly condemned the attack on the “July fighters” before the signing ceremony of the July National Charter, calling it “not only reprehensible but also a betrayal of the blood of July.”

In a press release issued on Friday (17 October), the organisation said, “The long-awaited July Charter is founded on the blood of the thousands of martyrs and wounded fighters of the July Uprising. Any attack on the fighters of that uprising before the signing of this document is not only reprehensible but also a betrayal of the blood of July.”

“This incident reflects the failure of the interim government,” it added.

The charter signing ceremony, organised by the National Consensus Commission, took place yesterday afternoon at the South Plaza of the Parliament.

The organisation expressed deep concern over the clash between “July fighters” and law enforcement forces while attempting to rally and press their demands earlier in the day.

SAD also alleged that the July fighters were misbehaved by members of the National Consensus Commission.

The statement further criticised that members of the martyrs’ families, wounded fighters, and student representatives were not adequately included in the signing ceremony.

It urged the interim government to immediately hold discussions with all concerned parties, including the families of martyrs, injured fighters, and student representatives, to reach a credible resolution regarding the legal validity of the July Charter and the “note of dissent” issue.

Earlier on Friday, tension gripped the National Parliament area, which turned into a confrontation zone as July fighters clashed with police and security forces while attempting to rally ahead of the charter signing.

The protesters, comprising individuals injured in the July Uprising and relatives of those killed, had gathered for a sit-in on Manik Mia Avenue, vowing not to leave until their three key demands, including official recognition of the wounded as “July injured heroes” and assurance of their social security, were incorporated into the national charter.

The incident occurred just hours before the historic July National Charter signing ceremony at 4pm at the South Plaza of the Parliament Building.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/attacks-july-fighters-charter-signing-betrayal-julys-blood-student-against-discrimination