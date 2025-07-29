Attack on Hindu families in Rangpur: Most return home as administration assures support

Several houses of Hindu families were vandalised following a Facebook post that allegedly hurt religious sentiment in Rangpur on 28 July 2025.photo: Collected

Nineteen out of 22 Hindu families affected by recent attacks following a Facebook post that allegedly hurt religious sentiment in Aldadpur Balapara village of Betgari union in Rangpur’s Gangachara upazila, have returned to their homes, according to local administration officials.

Repair work on the damaged houses is scheduled to begin today (29 July) through a joint effort by the district and upazila administrations.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rabiul Faisal, who visited the area yesterday (28 July), said three families, including that of Ranjan Kumar Roy, the youth accused of posting religiously offensive content on Facebook, and his uncle, are currently staying with relatives in a nearby village.

“I have spoken with the families and assured them of continued support,” he said.

He also confirmed that the law and order situation in the area is now under control, with police and army personnel deployed for security.

Rangpur Superintendent of Police Md Abu Sayem said 12 houses inhabited by 22 families were damaged in the attacks that followed the Facebook post.

Most of the male members from the affected families have remained in the area, while some female members temporarily left due to the damage.

“All male members of the other 19 families are staying in their homes. However, due to the damage, some female members have temporarily moved elsewhere with their belongings,” the SP said.

He added that once the damaged homes are repaired, all residents, including the women, are expected to return.

Local representatives are working with police and administration officials to restore communal harmony in the village, he said.

Regarding the identification of those responsible for the attacks, SP Abu Sayem stated, “We have started the process of identifying everyone involved, and legal action will be taken against those responsible.”

The unrest began on Saturday night (26 July) after Ranjan Kumar Roy, a student of Rangpur Polytechnic Institute, was accused of sharing a Facebook post that reportedly hurt religious sentiments.

He was detained earlier that evening after police confirmed the allegation, according to media reports.

Later that night, an agitated crowd vandalised several homes belonging to Hindu residents in the village.

Though law enforcement intervened and brought the situation under control, further vandalism took place the following afternoon, targeting additional houses in the same neighbourhood.