Assam govt bans beef in restaurants, public places

The BJP government in north eastern Indian state of Assam today announced it has decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotels, and public places.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in New Delhi that a decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet to amend the existing law relating to beef consumption to incorporate the new provisions.

“We have decided to ban serving and consumption of beef in restaurants, hotel, and public places,” he said.

Sarma said he attended the cabinet meeting in virtual mode.

Sarma said the current law on beef consumption is strong but there has been no prohibition in consumption of beef at restaurants, hotels, and religious or social gatherings so far.

“Now, we have decided to make the law stronger to put a complete ban on consumption of beef in public places too in Assam,” he said.

