Army to return to barracks after new govt takes office: Army chief

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman today (15 February) said the Army will return to barracks once the newly elected government assumes office.

He, however, added that a portion of the Army will remain deployed in the field to assist in maintaining law and order until the police regain full control of the situation.

The Army chief made the remarks while addressing members of all ranks of the Bangladesh Army at the CAS Darbar.

Personnel deployed in United Nations peacekeeping missions also joined the address virtually.

At the event, he expressed gratitude to Army personnel for their “excellent sense of responsibility” and professionalism in carrying out election duties.

Referring to the Army’s role in stabilising the country’s volatile political environment, General Waker-Uz-Zaman said, “The country and its people will remember this service of the Army.”

In his speech, he also quoted a verse from the Holy Quran, saying, “Indeed, Allah rewards those who are patient.”

