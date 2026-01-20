Another shipment of over 57,000 tonnes of US wheat arrives at Ctg Port

The vessel MV Clipper Isadora, carrying the wheat from the US, arrived at the outer anchorage of the port on 19 January 2026. Photo: Courtesy

Another consignment of 57,203 tonnes of wheat from the United States has arrived at Chittagong Port.

The vessel MV Clipper Isadora, carrying the wheat from the US, arrived at the outer anchorage of the port today (19 January), reads a press release.

The shipment has been imported under a cash purchase agreement (G to G-02) signed in line with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the governments of the United States and Bangladesh.

Under the G to G-02 agreement, a total of 220,000 metric tonnes of wheat will be imported. The MV Clipper Isadora represents the second consignment under this agreement. Earlier, 56,890 metric tonnes of wheat arrived in the country as the first shipment.

Of the 57,203 metric tonnes carried by the vessel, 34,320 metric tonnes will be unloaded at Chattogram Port, while the remaining 22,443 metric tonnes will be discharged at Mongla Port.

Meanwhile, under the earlier G to G-01 agreement, Bangladesh has already imported a total of 220,000 metric tonnes of wheat.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/another-shipment-over-57000-tonnes-us-wheat-arrives-ctg-port-1338576