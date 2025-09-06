Ananda Shipyard to export 5,500-ton multipurpose vessel to Turkey

Ananda Shipyard & Slipways Ltd, located at Meghna Ghat in Sonargaon, Narayanganj, is set to export a 5,500-deadweight-ton (DWT) modern multipurpose vessel, “Wes Wire,” to Turkey.

The vessel will be officially handed over tomorrow (7 September) to NOPAC Shipping & Trading Ltd, a renowned Turkish company, completing the export process.

The handover ceremony will be attended by Brigadier General (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain, adviser for the Ministry of Shipping as well as the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Also present will be Adilur Rahman Khan, adviser for the Ministry of Industries and the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, along with Ramiz Sen, the Turkish ambassador to Bangladesh.

According to company sources, the “Wes Wire” has been built with advanced design and international-standard technology. The vessel measures 341 feet in length, 55 feet in breadth and 25 feet in depth. It is powered by a 2,735-horsepower engine, enabling it to carry 5,500 tons of cargo at a speed of 12 knots per hour. The vessel is suitable for transporting a wide variety of cargo, including steel coils, coal, fertilisers, food grains and hazardous materials.

Earlier, in September 2022, the company exported a 6,100-DWT vessel to the UK-based Engian Shipping Company Ltd, which was one of the largest vessels exported from Bangladesh at the time.

Ananda Shipyard officials said the company has been playing a pioneering role in Bangladesh’s shipbuilding industry. To date, they added, it has delivered over 350 vessels to both domestic and international clients. Bangladesh first emerged as an exporter of ocean-going vessels in 2008 when Ananda Shipyard exported the container ship “Stella Maris” to Denmark. Since then, vessels have been exported to Germany, Norway, Mozambique, the UK and other countries.

Spread over 900,000 square feet, Ananda Shipyard has the capacity to build eight vessels of up to 10,000 tons at a time, along with dredgers and technologically advanced vessels. With round-the-clock operations, the shipyard has set an important benchmark in Bangladesh’s shipbuilding sector, officials said.

Ananda Shipyard & Slipways Ltd Chairman Abdullahhel Bari said, “After 2022, we have resumed vessel exports. The vessel now going to Turkey is the largest and most technologically advanced one we have sent there so far.”

He continued, “As per international practice, around 85% of a vessel’s financing comes through bank guarantees. However, the remaining 15%—equivalent to Tk25–30 crore ($2.5–3 million)—has to be arranged from our own funds. Raising such a huge amount is difficult since banks are often reluctant to provide it. As a result, working capital remains tied up during production, causing delays.”

He added, “Although the country’s shipbuilding sector has enormous potential, the lack of long-term and low-interest financing is preventing the industry from growing at the desired pace.”

Earlier, in July this year, Western Marine Shipyard, based in Chattogram, announced the export of two tugboats to the United Arab Emirates. The 80-ton bollard pull ASD tug “Gaya” and the 65-ton bollard pull AHT tug “Khalid” earned the company $1.6 million in export revenue.

Shipbuilding in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has now gained recognition as an emerging shipbuilding nation in the world. Skilled manpower, use of modern technology, and adherence to international standards have accelerated the sector’s growth.

Currently, the country has more than 30 large shipyards, several of which directly export vessels to international markets. Within Asia’s shipbuilding industry, after China, South Korea and Japan, Bangladesh is gradually making its presence felt. The country is earning an increasing reputation in building medium-sized cargo vessels, container ships, tankers and dredgers.

Although the primary focus remains on meeting domestic demand, exports have grown significantly over the past decade. At present, about 90% of fuel, 70% of cargo and 35% of passenger transport in Bangladesh is carried out through waterways. To meet this vast demand, around 300 shipyards of different sizes have been established, but only 10 of them build export-quality vessels, employing nearly 300,000 workers.

According to the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida), there are currently over 100 shipbuilding companies and more than 120 registered shipyards, while entrepreneurs estimate around 300 active shipyards in the country.

The domestic ship market is growing at 10–15% annually, whereas exports are increasing at a comparatively slower pace of 5–6% per year. The country’s local shipbuilding industry is valued at about $1 billion annually.

With its current capacity, Bangladesh can export around 20 vessels per year. In the international market, the country has strong potential in the segment of small vessels up to 12,000 DWT, such as multipurpose vessels, cargo feeders and passenger ferries for regional services.

In this segment, labour costs play a crucial role—and Bangladesh holds a clear advantage with 20–30% lower labour costs compared to other countries.