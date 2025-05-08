Amorim eyes European glory with ‘worst’ Man Utd team in Premier League history

Ruben Amorim says nothing will change if he wins the Europa League with the “worst” Manchester United team in Premier League history.

United are currently a lowly 15th in the 20-team table — and only scraped through to the last four of the Europa League after a remarkable comeback against Lyon.

But they now have one foot in the final after a 3-0 semi-final first leg win against Athletic Bilbao last week ahead of Thursday’s return encounter at Old Trafford.

An all-English final is in prospect should Tottenham Hotspur defeat Bodo/Glimt, giving the sides 15th and 16th in the Premier League at present a chance to win a continental trophy, with the considerable added bonus of qualifying for the Champions League.

“In the end of this season, we can be the worst (United) team in Premier League history with a European title, so it will change nothing,” Amorim told reporters on Wednesday.

“We know that this season was really disappointing for everybody. Nothing is going to change,” added United manager Amorim, who took charge of the fallen English giants after replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag in November.

‘Lose our mind’

United may be well-placed but Amorim believes they must guard against their tendency to “lose our mind a little bit” if they are to reach a final that will be played at Bilbao’s San Mames ground on May 21.

Casemiro’s header and two goals from skipper Bruno Fernandes in Bilbao put them in a strong position in Spain, with the hosts reduced to 10 men following Dani Vivian’s red card.

All 133 teams in the competition’s history to have scored three or more goals away from home in the first leg have gone through.

But Amorim is taking nothing for granted and believes United must score at least one more goal to book their place in the final.

“If you look at our season, anything is possible, so we have to understand one goal can change anything, the momentum of the game,” he said.

“One sending off, you saw it a week ago, so we are prepared to fight to win the game not thinking about the result.

“Of course that matters and the way we are going to do things, especially when we start the game, but of course we are thinking about winning the game.”

Athletic face a tough task, but United have lost 3-0 at Old Trafford three times so far this season and were beaten 4-3 at Brentford last weekend.

“I feel that we need to score to go to the next round, so that is clearly the way we are going to face the game,” Amorim said.

Athletic boss Ernesto Valverde insisted his side still have a chance of a stunning victory despite the absence of four key players.

Vivian is suspended after his first leg red card, while Nico and Inaki Williams have been ruled out through injury, along with top scorer Oihan Sancet.

“There’s no point thinking about the ones who aren’t here. We know we’ve got some key injuries, but it’s about the ones who are on the field tomorrow,” Valverde said.

“They’re the ones who will be trying to turn this tie around. It’s not going to be easy. We also know how high quality our opponents are and their stadium, but this is football. Anything can happen.

“That’s what we always hope for, and we’re hoping for the best like we always do.”