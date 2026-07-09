America’s Direct Turn Toward South Asia: The End of India’s Regional Gatekeeper Role?

For more than two decades, the United States viewed South Asia largely through an India-centric strategic framework. India was regarded as Washington’s principal partner in the region, a democratic counterweight to China, a growing economic power, and an anchor of the Indo-Pacific strategy. Smaller South Asian states were often approached through the prism of New Delhi’s regional interests, with their strategic significance frequently considered secondary.

That strategy is now changing. While India will continue to be viewed as a key strategic and defense partner in the region, the US is reaching out to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka based on their individual actions. The US will no longer take India for granted as the key diplomatic conduit in the region and is instead adopting a more nimble, case-by-case approach that better suits a multipolar world.

From an India-Centric Framework to Bilateral Engagement

It’s not anti-India, this evolution. It’s a recalibration of the US equation with the region. Successive US administrations have long recognized that you can’t let a single strategic relationship dictate your approach to South Asia. Every country has its own unique political, economic, and security opportunities that merit bilateral engagement.

Washington continues to see India as an indispensable partner in balancing China’s growing influence across the Indo-Pacific. However, American policymakers have become increasingly reluctant to reinforce any perception that India possesses an informal veto over US relations with its neighbors.

Instead, Washington is adopting a pragmatic approach that allows it to cultivate bilateral relationships with each South Asian nation according to shared interests rather than regional hierarchy.

The Symbolism Behind the Pacific Command

One decision that got a lot of attention was renaming the Pentagon’s Pacific Command back to “Indo-Pacific Command.” The DoD insisted the move was merely bureaucratic bookkeeping and didn’t reflect any change in the command’s area of operations.

Much ado about nomenclature aside, geopolitics does attach significance to symbolism. When Washington renamed the command to include “Indo” back in 2018, it was making a point of recognizing India as a key stakeholder in the US’s Indo-Pacific outlook. The Indo-Pacific signaled that the US viewed the Indian and Pacific Oceans as a single continuum, with India at its fulcrum.

While unchanged operational missions aren’t quite bookended by symbolism, pivoting back to the former name now seems to indicate something of a recalibration in the US’ prioritization of the region writ large. Either way, Washington’s messaging to Pacific Island states has certainly been getting tougher.

Why Washington Is Broadening Its Regional Approach

There are several factors behind this shift in policy.

Primarily, there is an increasing recognition in Washington that being overly aligned with any one country narrows US options. The US has an interest in preserving its freedom of action with all countries in the region so that it can remain nimble in the face of crises, market changes, and great-power rivalry.

Second, economics now drives a greater share of US foreign policy decisions. Bangladesh is now one of the largest manufacturing hubs on Earth. Nepal and Sri Lanka control access to India via the Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean sea lines of communication, respectively. Each country has unique selling points beyond bases and access.

Third, the US wants to diversify security partners on maritime security, infrastructure and supply chains, energy cooperation, and critical minerals development. This will require bilateral engagement focused on each country’s national interests rather than a single comprehensive regional strategy.

Pakistan’s Strategic Repositioning

Pakistan illustrates the changing nature of American engagement.

For many years, U.S.-Pakistan relations were dominated by counterterrorism cooperation and the war in Afghanistan. Today, Islamabad is attempting to redefine the relationship by emphasizing economic cooperation, mineral development, regional connectivity, and investment opportunities.

Pakistan’s significant reserves of copper, gold, and other critical minerals—particularly at the Reko Diq project have attracted growing international attention as Western countries seek alternatives to supply chains heavily concentrated in China.

At the same time, Pakistan continues to maintain robust strategic ties with China while slowly improving limited relations with the US. States around the globe are hedging by cultivating more than one robust strategic partnership rather than picking just one.

Bangladesh’s Growing Strategic Importance

Bangladesh is another important country that has recently come into focus in American strategic thinking.

Home to over 170 million people, an impressive growing manufacturing base, and strategically located on the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh sits in a region of increasing geopolitical importance. Situated next to Myanmar, India’s northeast region, and key maritime shipping lanes, Bangladesh is well-positioned to continue growing its regional importance.

As a result, Washington has expanded its relationship with Dhaka to include trade, investment, labor issues, maritime security, digital policy, and regional issues. Ensuring Bangladesh continues to engage with the Rohingya refugee crisis is another area where American engagement has been seen as useful.

Crucially, Bangladesh has shown it can grow closer to the US while still maintaining strong economic relations with both China and India. Bangladesh’s ability to balance its relations with Washington and its South Asian neighbors is something many middle and smaller powers seek to emulate.

Nepal and the Rise of Multi-Vector Diplomacy

Nepal is another example of America’s new regional perspective.

Instead of viewing Kathmandu through the lens of the India-China rivalry, Washington is reaching out to Nepal directly with economic aid, infrastructure partnerships, democracy-building measures, and visits by senior leaders.

America sees Nepal as it really is: Nonaligned. And understands that small countries have more room to maneuver today than in the past.

It’s a trend we’re seeing throughout South Asia: Countries big and small now act more like independent foreign policy actors.

A More Competitive Regional Order

Indian observers view these moves as signs that Washington wants to water down Indian influence in the region. Still others see them as evidence that the US is merely diversifying its foreign policy to gain more options while maintaining its close relationship with India.

The reality likely lies somewhere between these perspectives.

India remains indispensable to American strategy in the Indo-Pacific. Defense cooperation, technology partnerships, intelligence sharing, and economic engagement continue to deepen. However, Washington increasingly appears unwilling to structure its entire South Asian policy around a single bilateral relationship.

Instead, the United States is cultivating a network of flexible partnerships that allow cooperation on specific issues without requiring exclusive political alignment.

Conclusion

Washington may be changing gears, not changing horses, in South Asia. New Delhi may not be getting replaced; rather, the US wants to deal directly with Islamabad, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Colombo, and others in the region.

Think of it as positive fragmentation. Instead of a zero-sum game, in which countries gain influence by usurping others, South Asia can now function with multiple power centers that maintain good relations with the outside world. This will allow greater room for maneuver for countries in the region to maximize their interests.

The US seems to finally realize that South Asia cannot be played out of one city. Every country in the region matters and has its own interests, which it seeks to protect and promote. In the future, countries in South Asia can expect Washington not to take New Delhi for granted and to engage with it actively on issues of mutual concern.