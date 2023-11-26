AL allies, others eye slice of pie

Alongside finalising candidates for its own party and alliance partners, the ruling Awami League is now considering providing some seats to parties willing to join the next election amid boycotts by major opposition parties, party insiders said.

The ruling party is now passing a busy time to select its own contestants while working with seat-sharing mechanisms to create opposition as the last date of filing nominations is approaching for the January 7 election.

Candidates for the election can submit nomination papers until November 30. The AL is likely to announce candidates for 300 constituencies on Sunday.

The AL-led alliance partners are now adamant about joining the election as a coalition and are now lobbying for more seats than the 11th parliamentary polls amid uncertainty over the participation of the main opposition BNP.

During the past general election held in 2018, the AL fielded candidates in 261 seats and refrained from participating in 26 seats in favour of the Jatiya Party, five seats in favour of the Workers Party of Bangladesh, three each in favour of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-Jasod and Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, and one each in favour of the Bangladesh Tarikat Federation and Jatiya Party-JP.

‘We are negotiating with AL for more nominations for our party in the forthcoming election. We are pressing for more seats than in the previous elections,’ Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon told New Age.

He said that there was time until the withdrawal of nomination papers to settle the issue.

AL joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said that they would declare the party candidates first and then think about nominating candidates from partners.

Asked about the AL’s negotiation with other lesser-known political parties, he said that it was part of the party’s policy.

‘We believe that any registered political party can join an election if they want. Anyone can create alliances with anyone having similar ideologies,’ he said.

He said that there might be many political strategies, and nothing could be guaranteed.

In addition to regular partners, some small parties, including the newly formed Trinamool BNP, are also lobbying the Awami League for seats in exchange for promising to join the polls.

Leaders of Trinamool BNP and some Islamic parties, including Islami Oikya Jote, Bangladesh Islami Font, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, Bangladesh Muslim League, Islamic Font Bangladesh, Bangladesh Supreme Party, Bangladesh Islami Oikya Jote, and Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh, met prime minister Sheikh Hasina in recent days to discuss their respective election strategies.

Neither the prime minister’s office nor AL or the parties made any formal statements about the outcome of those meetings.

The allegation has it that the Trinamool BNP and Bangladesh Nationalist Movement, labelled as King’s Party by many, are negotiating with AL to become the opposition in the parliament.

The newly-formed alliance Jukta Front, led by the Kalyan Party, demanded a few seats, although AL insiders said they could end up with one seat for Kalyan chairman Syed Muhammad Ibrahim, a retired major general.

BNM, Bangladesh Supreme Party, Bangladesh Muslim League, and Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan may also get one seat, party insiders said.

Jasod, a partner of the Awami League, finalised 181 candidates, said the party general secretary, Shirin Akhter.

‘We want to join the polls with the alliance. The alliance is not only for joining polls but also a place of ideology,’ she added.

Shirin said that many parties were now willing to join their alliance, creating difficulties.

At a briefing on Friday, AL general secretary Obaidul Quader said that they were not thinking so seriously about the political alliance in terms of sharing seats.

‘The party will not give nominations to anyone who cannot win an election and does not have popularity among the people,’ he added.

AL presidium member Abdur Rahman told New Age that the party’s seat-sharing plan has no connection with BNP’s joining or boycotting elections.

‘Our leader, prime minister Sheikh Hasina, will give nominations to eligible candidates from the alliance. The party will give candidates for 300 seats, and then our leader will decide about other alliances,’ he said.

According to AL insiders, there is a possibility that its alliance partners may participate in the polls independently with their own party electoral symbols.

In that case, the AL may not give nominations to any of its aspirants in some constituencies to create a pathway for them to win.

The ruling AL has decided to participate in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election in alliance in some constituencies and alone in other consultancies, AL office secretary Biplob Barua told reporters on October 18.

The AL-led alliance was formed in 2005 and came to power for three consecutive terms in 2009, 2014, and 2018.

The Workers Party, Jasod, Ganatantri Party, and Jatiya Party-JP are among the most active parties in the alliance.

Ganatantri Party president Shahadat Hossain hoped that prime minister Sheikh Hasina would make it suitable for all.

‘The prime minister will meet with the alliance soon. We can tell it only after the meeting,’ he added.

AL’s preparation for the forthcoming election is underway at a time when the leaders and activists of the main opposition BNP and its allies keep facing arrest, raids, prosecution, and conviction.

New Age