Advisers’ walk on red carpet sparks criticism

Canal restoration work launched

Three advisers of the interim government on Sunday launched the canal restoration work at Mirpur-13 in the capital Dhaka, but they faced criticisms as they walked on a red carpet to board a floating excavator to inaugurate the programme.

Amid heavy criticisms on social media, the Dhaka North City Corporation issued a press release later on the day, saying that the carpet was placed to ensure the guests’ safe movement.

The launching ceremony of the renovation activities for six canals under the Dhaka North and Dhaka South city corporations was organised on a road adjacent to Baunia canal in the Rupashi Pro-Active Village Residential area.

After delivering their speeches at the event, the three advisers — Syeda Rizwana Hasan, environment, forest, climate change and water resources adviser, Adilur Rahman Khan, housing, public works and industry adviser, and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, local government, rural development, cooperatives, and youth and sports adviser — proceeded to the canal bank, where a red carpet had been laid for them to board the floating excavator.

The advisers along with other officials boarded the floating excavator in the canal by walking on the red carpet and inaugurated the dredging work.

Upon their return to the canal bank, a reporter mentioned to Rizwana, ‘Earlier, mayors were seen inaugurating events with a great fanfare, though there might not have been a red carpet. But today, we have seen you all have walked up to the canal, stepping on the red carpet.’

In response, Rizwana said, ‘I haven’t noticed that (the red carpet). Did you notice?’

In the press release, the DNCC said, ‘After the event, journalists inquired about the red carpet laid for boarding the floating excavator. The DNCC clearly said that the excavator was positioned at a temporary site, not a permanent pontoon. Since the path to the excavator was steep and muddy, and the floor of the excavator was slippery, a red carpet-like mat was used to ensure the guests’ safe movement and make the walkway more visible.’

Mentioning that the DNCC carefully observed that the media reported guests walking on the red carpet to board the floating excavator for inauguration, the release said, ‘This is not an official red carpet, but rather a measure placed for the guests’ safety. There is no intention of extravagance or excessive show of respect.’

‘Since safety is crucial when boarding the floating excavator, the DNCC authorities have taken the necessary precautions,’ read the release signed by Maqbul Hossain, the DNCC’s public relations officer.

A total of 19 canals in the DNCC and DSCC areas are included in the canal renovation programme which started with the renovation of six canals in the first phase.

Among the six canals, Baunia, Korail, Rupnagar and Begunbari are under the DNCC, while Manda and Kalunagar under the DSCC.

The renovation work will include boundary demarcation, canal cleaning, embankment preservation and the construction of a ‘Blue Network’.