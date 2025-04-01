Adviser Asif Mahmud clarifies viral video of him offering Eid prayers beside imam

Screengrab from a video shows LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan standing beside the Imam during Eid prayers.

A video has been circulating on social media showing Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperative Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan standing beside the Imam during Eid prayers at the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) grounds in Dhaka’s Agargaon today (31 March).

Speaking to The Business Standard, the adviser clarified that the situation was purely procedural and not related to security concerns.

“The Imam called me and another person to stand on either side to complete the prayer row. It was not due to any security reasons or any other concerns. This can be clearly seen in various videos,” he said.

The clarification came as the video gained traction on social media, sparking speculation about the reason behind the incident.