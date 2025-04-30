Adani Power: ACC investigates allegations of $400 million tax evasion, letters sent to power board, NBR

Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, on 9 December 2022. Photo: Reuters

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Bangladesh has launched an investigation into allegations of tax evasion amounting to $400 million involving India’s Adani Group.

The alleged evasion reportedly occurred through tax and duty exemptions granted under a power purchase agreement signed with the ruling Awami League government.

According to ACC sources, the commission is now actively looking into the matter. Deputy Director Rezaul Karim has formally requested relevant documents from both the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB).

An ACC official confirmed that letters have already been sent to the two institutions as part of the investigation process.